FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Autogrill eyes foreign growth with business split
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 7, 2013 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

Autogrill eyes foreign growth with business split

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s Autogrill, the world’s biggest airport retailer, is looking to boost its presence on foreign markets by splitting its business in two after sales in its domestic market dropped in 2012.

The company, which operates in airports and motorways across 38 countries, said in February it was studying a reorganisation that could help revive its main food operations and lead to a merger for the retail division.

“The operation would allow every business to perfectly develop their own strategies,” Chief Executive Gianmario Tondato Da Ruos said in the results’ statement.

Shares in Autogrill turned negative after the results and were up 2 percent at 1310 GMT.

Autogrill, controlled by Italy’s Benetton family whose business empire also includes motorway operator Atlantia , said on Thursday 2012 sales rose 4 percent to around 6 billion euros, helped by Americas, Britain and the Middle East.

The company had forecast full-year revenues at around 6.1 billion euros in 2012. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.