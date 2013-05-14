FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Autogrill says Q1 net loss widens
May 14, 2013 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

Italy's Autogrill says Q1 net loss widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - The world’s biggest airport retailer Autogrill said on Tuesday its net loss increased 69 percent to 31.2 million euros ($40.51 million) in the first quarter.

The Italian travel retail and restaurant group said recession in Europe weighed on motorway traffic, reducing the number of customers at the roadside restaurants which traditionally generated most of its revenue.

Sales rose 0.5 percent in the quarter, helped by growth in North America and positive results for its airport retail business in Britain and other countries outside Europe. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Danilo Masoni)

