Autogrill Q3 food ops EBITDA flat y/y, confirms FY guidance
November 12, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

Autogrill Q3 food ops EBITDA flat y/y, confirms FY guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italy’s Autogrill SpA, the world’s leading operator of restaurants at airports and motorways, on Tuesday reported flat core earnings for the third quarter and confirmed its guidance for the full year.

The company said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the three months ended September stood at 149.2 million euros ($200 million) compared with 150.1 million euros in the comparison period.

Revenues fell slightly to 1.1 billion euros compared with 1.15 billion last year.

The group confirmed it expected its food business to report a full-year EBITDA of between 315 million and 325 million euros, lower than last year.

Autogrill spun off its smaller but growing travel retail and duty-free unit from its food business as of Oct. 1.

World Duty Free Group reported a 7.2 percent fall in third-quarter EBITDA to 84.3 million euros, Autogrill added. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

