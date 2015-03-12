Strong dollar boosts Autogrill sales in first 9 weeks

MILAN, March 12 (Reuters) - Italian airport and motorway caterer Autogrill on Thursday said a strong dollar pushed sales sharply higher this year after meeting its core profit goal for 2014.

In the first nine weeks of 2015 sales rose 9.8 percent. They were up 1 percent at constant exchange rates.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1.2 percent to 316 million euros in 2014, slightly above the previous year’s result and broadly in line with a company’s target of 314 million euros.

Underlying EBITDA was up 5.9 percent after stripping out one-off items and the contribution to 2013 results from the group’s U.S. airport retailing business, which has now been spun off. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)