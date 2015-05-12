FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Autogrill reports 40 mln euros net loss in Q1
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 12, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Autogrill reports 40 mln euros net loss in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Italian airport and motorway caterer Autogrill said on Tuesday its first-quarter net loss increased to 40.4 million euros ($45 million) from a negative result of 37.1 million euros in the same period the previous year.

Revenues in the three months were 893.5 million euros, up almost 10 percent thanks to a stronger dollar against the euro.

The company said it expects foreign exchange impact to help full-year results and sees 2015 revenues rising to 4.3-4.4 billion euros, up from 3.9 billion euros in 2014.

The 2015 forecasts are calculated on the basis of an average euro/dollar exchange rate of $1.10, compared with $1.33 in 2014, Autogrill said, adding this generates a 335 million euros boost to expected revenues for the full year. ($1 = 0.8891 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.