Italian caterer Autogrill Q2 net rises 84 pct on airport sales

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian airport and motorway caterer Autogrill posted an 84 percent rise in second-quarter net profit thanks to rising sales in airports, especially in the United States.

The group said net profit in April-June was 24.7 million euros, up from 13.4 million euros in the same period of 2014.

Autogrill, which in October 2013 spun off travel retailer World Duty Free, reported a 40 million euro net loss in the first quarter due in part to seasonal factors.

Consolidated revenues were 1.07 billion euros in the second quarter, up from 0.974 billion euros a year ago.

The group confirmed its 2015 guidance of a full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in the range of 370 million and 380 million euros with revenues between 4.3 billion and 4.4 billion euros.