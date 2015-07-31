FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian caterer Autogrill Q2 net rises 84 pct on airport sales
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 31, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Italian caterer Autogrill Q2 net rises 84 pct on airport sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian airport and motorway caterer Autogrill posted an 84 percent rise in second-quarter net profit thanks to rising sales in airports, especially in the United States.

The group said net profit in April-June was 24.7 million euros, up from 13.4 million euros in the same period of 2014.

Autogrill, which in October 2013 spun off travel retailer World Duty Free, reported a 40 million euro net loss in the first quarter due in part to seasonal factors.

Consolidated revenues were 1.07 billion euros in the second quarter, up from 0.974 billion euros a year ago.

The group confirmed its 2015 guidance of a full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in the range of 370 million and 380 million euros with revenues between 4.3 billion and 4.4 billion euros.

Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
