Autogrill Q3 core profit rises 15.2 percent
November 12, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Autogrill Q3 core profit rises 15.2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italian airport and motorway caterer Autogrill recorded a 15.2 percent rise in third-quarter core earnings thanks to what it said was good traffic growth both in U.S. airports and Italian motorways.

A stronger dollar against the euro also helped boost results.

The group said consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 166 million euros ($178 million).

Revenues totalled 1.2 billion euros in the three months between July and September, up 12 percent on the same period last year. At constant exchange rates sales rose 3.5 percent.

The group confirmed its 2015 guidance of full-year EBITDA in a range of between 370 million and 380 million euros, with revenues between 4.3 billion and 4.4 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9332 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
