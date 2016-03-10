FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Autogrill 2015 sales up 11 pct thanks to stronger U.S. dollar
March 10, 2016 / 12:32 PM / a year ago

Autogrill 2015 sales up 11 pct thanks to stronger U.S. dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Italian airport and motorway caterer Autogrill on Thursday said revenues rose 11 percent last year thanks to a stronger U.S. dollar and higher traffic both on motorways and in airports where it operates.

Sales at the caterer were 4.37 billion euros ($4.80 billion), in line with an analysts consensus compiled by Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate. This was at the upper end of a 4.3-4.4 billion euro range Autogrill gave in May as guidance.

In the first eight weeks of 2016 sales rose 6.5 percent. They were up 4.9 percent at constant exchange rates.

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 19 percent to 376 million euros in 2015, broadly in line with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate forecast of 380 million euros.

The company said it would pay 0.12 euros to shareholders on 2015 results after scrapping the dividend last year. ($1 = 0.9105 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

