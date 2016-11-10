FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Autogrill confirms FY guidance after Q3 sales rise
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 10, 2016 / 12:20 PM / 10 months ago

Autogrill confirms FY guidance after Q3 sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italian airport and motorway caterer Autogrill confirmed its full-year guidance on sales and core profit after recording a 3.7 percent rise in third-quarter revenue.

The group, which manages bar and restaurants on Italian motorways as well as at some of the busiest airports in the world, said on Thursday revenue increased to 1.241 billion euros ($1.35 billion) in the period thanks to a solid growth of its airport business in North America.

The group said consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 166.5 million euros in the third quarter, slightly up from 164.2 million euros in the same period last year.

The caterer confirmed its 2016 guidance of full-year EBITDA in a range of between 411 million and 426 million euros, with revenues between 4.465 billion and 4.565 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9171 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.