Autogrill says 2013 EBITDA drops 4 pct to 314 mln euros
March 13, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 4 years ago

Autogrill says 2013 EBITDA drops 4 pct to 314 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s Autogrill, the world’s leading operator of restaurants at airports and motorways, said on Thursday core earnings fell 4.1 percent to 314 million euros ($436.61 million) in 2013.

Analysts had been expecting full year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 310.8 million euros, according to a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate, while the company said in November it expected around 315 million euros.

The company, which spun off its smaller but growing World Duty Free unit in October, said sales fell 2.2 percent to 3.98 billion euros in 2013.

But at the beginning of 2014, sales picked up, rising 3.7 percent in the first nine weeks compared with the same period of the previous year.

Autogrill said it would not pay a dividend on 2013 earnings. ($1 = 0.7192 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
