Italy's Autogrill signs coffee deal with Russia's Rosneft

MILAN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Italian motorway snackbar company Autogrill said on Friday it has agreed with Russia’s Rosneft to develop its Acafe coffee shop brand in service stations around the site of the forthcoming Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Autogrill said the Russian oil and gas firm, which is sponsoring the Olympics, would manage the coffee shops as a franchise in seven new service stations.

Autogrill CEO Gianmario Tondato da Ruos said the company had been developing its business in Russia since opening in a St Petersburg airport last September, and plans “to explore growth opportunities in the country’s travel channels.”