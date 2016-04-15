FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Autohome gets $3.57 bln buyout offer from consortium
April 15, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

China's Autohome gets $3.57 bln buyout offer from consortium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Autohome Inc has been made an offer to be acquired by a consortium that includes its chief executive in a deal that values the Chinese automobile information website operator at $3.57 billion.

The non-binding offer values Autohome at $31.50 per American Depository share, a discount of 2 percent to the stock’s close on Friday, according to a statement from the consortium.

The consortium includes Autohome Chief Executive James Qin, private investment firms Boyu Capital and Sequoia China as well as investment firm Hillhouse Capital.

The consortium said it intends to finance the deal with equity from its members as well as bank financing. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

