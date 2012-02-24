FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US says Taiwan exec pleads guilty to price-fixing
February 24, 2012 / 11:06 PM / 6 years ago

US says Taiwan exec pleads guilty to price-fixing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Three companies named in auto lights probe

* One executive already sentenced to prison

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The former chairman of a Taiwan’s Depo Auto Parts Industrial Co Ltd has agreed to plead guilty to fixing the prices of some spare auto parts, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

Shiu-Min Hsu also agreed to cooperate in the Justice Department’s investigation into price-fixing for after-market auto lights between 2000 and 2008, the department said.

A Depo subsidiary, Maxzone Vehicle Lighting Corp, previously agreed to plead guilty to a price-fixing conspiracy and to pay $43 million in fines. A former Maxzone president was sentenced to 180 days in prison.

Another company, Sabry Lee Inc pleaded guilty and agreed to pay a fine of $200,000 in August. One of its executives agreed to plead guilty, and will be sentenced in October.

A third company, Eagle Eyes Traffic Industrial Co, and two of its top executives have been charged with price fixing and are awaiting trial. (Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

