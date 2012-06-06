FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sweden's Autoliv to plead guilty to price fixing
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

Sweden's Autoliv to plead guilty to price fixing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Autoliv is sixth company caught in auto parts probe

* Ten industry executives have agreed to plead guilty

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - The Swedish auto parts company Autoliv has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to fix prices of seatbelts, airbags and steering wheels and to pay a $14.5 million fine, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The company will also cooperate in the department’s continuing investigation into price fixing of car parts, the department said.

The probe has led to agreements to plead guilty from five other companies: Fujikura Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd , DENSO Corp, Yazaki Corp and G.S. Electech.

The department also said an executive from Japan’s Yazaki Corp had agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to fix prices of automotive wire harnesses, which direct and control a car’s electronic components.

Kazuhiko Kashimoto has agreed to serve 14 months in prison and pay a $20,000 criminal fine, becoming the 10th person to agree to plead guilty in the auto parts price-fixing probes, the department said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.