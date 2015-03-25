Autoliv to pay $81 mln in U.S. antitrust probe

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Auto safety gear maker Autoliv said on Wednesday it had reached settlements in U.S. antitrust class action lawsuits at a total amount of $81 million.

The company said in a statement it expected to incur $77 million in costs in the first quarter.

The settlements are the latest result of long-running probes by antitrust enforcers in several countries into price fixing of more than 30 types of car parts including seat belts, radiators, windshield wipers, air-conditioning systems, power window motors and power steering components.

The lawsuits were initiated by different U.S. purchasers of its safety systems.

The Sweden-based company added that it was still subject to ongoing antitrust investigations and civil litigation.