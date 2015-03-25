FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Autoliv to pay $81 mln in U.S. antitrust probe
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
March 25, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Autoliv to pay $81 mln in U.S. antitrust probe

Helena Soderpalm

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Auto safety gear maker Autoliv said on Wednesday it had reached settlements in U.S. antitrust class action lawsuits at a total amount of $81 million.

The company said in a statement it expected to incur $77 million in costs in the first quarter.

The settlements are the latest result of long-running probes by antitrust enforcers in several countries into price fixing of more than 30 types of car parts including seat belts, radiators, windshield wipers, air-conditioning systems, power window motors and power steering components.

The lawsuits were initiated by different U.S. purchasers of its safety systems.

The Sweden-based company added that it was still subject to ongoing antitrust investigations and civil litigation.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.