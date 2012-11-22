FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AUTOLIV expands output at two U.S. plants
#Market News
November 22, 2012 / 9:25 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-AUTOLIV expands output at two U.S. plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc : * says adding sixth processing facility at its Promontory, Utah location to meet growing demand for airbag gas generant in investment worth $13 million. * Also to expand its Tremonton, Utah facility at cost of $5 million to keep pace with market growth for initiators and micro gas generators used in airbag and seatbelt products. * New facility in Promontory will add 20 percent to Autoliv’s existing global gas generant production capabilities. * Capacity rise to take advantage of growing worldwide demand for Autoliv airbag inflators.

