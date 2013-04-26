BRIEF-AUTOLIV says Q2 sales up around 3 pct yr/yr

STOCKHOLM, April 26 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc : * Says sees Q2 consolidated and organic sales expected to grow by around

3%, compared to the same quarter of 2012, with an expected operating margin

around 8.5% excluding costs for capacity alignments and antitrust

investigations. * Says the indication for the full year 2013 is for an organic sales growth in

the range of 2% to 4% * Says the indication for an operating margin of around 9%, excluding costs for

capacity alignments and antitrust investigations, remains unchanged.