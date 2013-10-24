FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Autoliv raises FY2013 sales outlook, sees strong Q4
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Autoliv raises FY2013 sales outlook, sees strong Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc : * Says we foresee unfavorable product mix, and margin constraints to continue

into 2014 * Says for the fourth quarter, autoliv’s strong organic sales growth is

expected to continue by more than 9%. the operating margin is expected to be

around 9% * Says we expect 2013 full year organic sales to grow by more than 5%, as

compared to the previous indication for growth at around 4% * Says operating margin indication remains unchanged at around 9% excluding

costs related to antitrust investigations and capacity alignments

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.