BRIEF-Autoliv to create two business segments
August 13, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Autoliv to create two business segments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Autoliv Inc : * Announces new operating structure * The new operating structure will be introduced in phases and will, when finalized, create two business segments: Passive Safety and Electronics. * This new operating structure reflects the increased importance of Autoliv's electronics related business. * As a result of the changes to Autoliv's operating structure, beginning in January 2015, Autoliv will have two operating segments and two reportable segments for financial reporting purposes. * Additionally, as of September 1, two new global functional units, Sales & Engineering and Product & Process Development, will be created to further support Autoliv's operating segments and the execution of its core strategies. Link to press release: here

