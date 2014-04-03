FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TeliaSonera's ex CEO Nyberg steps down as chairman of Autoliv
April 3, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

TeliaSonera's ex CEO Nyberg steps down as chairman of Autoliv

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 3 (Reuters) - Lars Nyberg, former CEO of Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera, stepped down as chair of Autoliv on Thursday, the car safety equipment maker said.

Nyberg’s move comes as his role in business deals while at TeliaSonera is being scrutinised.

“In informing the Board of his decision, Mr. Nyberg indicated that he did not want the ongoing investigations relating to his former employment with TeliaSonera to distract from Autoliv’s continued success,” Autoliv said in a statement.

Nyberg would continue to serve on the board until Autoliv’s annual shareholders’ meeting in May, it said.

At TeliaSonera’s annual general meeting on Wednesday, shareholders voted not to grant Nyberg discharge from personal liability for last year, meaning the firm could later sue him.

TeliaSonera is under scrutiny for business deals in Uzbekistan, and is reviewing past deals in other markets in the region. It completed two deals in Kazakhstan in January last year, while Nyberg was still CEO.

Jan Carlson, CEO of Autoliv, will step in as interim chairman, Autoliv said. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Susan Fenton)

