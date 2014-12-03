Autoliv says to supply airbag inflators to be used by Honda

STOCKHOLM, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Autoliv will supply replacement airbag inflators to be used by Honda Motor Company in support of the company’s initiatives in the United States, Autoliv said on Wednesday.

“The agreement is made in order to meet the expanded supply of inflators needed by Honda and is subject to definitive documentation,” Autoliv said in a statement.

In order to meet increased demand, Autoliv will build additional inflator capacity in its existing manufacturing facilities, it said. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson, editing by David Evans)