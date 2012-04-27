Autoliv Q1 earnings below forecast, keeps 2012 margin outlook

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Swedish car safety products maker Autoliv reported a bigger than expected drop in first quarter earnings on Friday and stuck to forecasts for operating profitability for the full year.

The world’s biggest maker of seatbelts, airbags and other auto safety equipment reported first quarter pretax profit of $141 million, compared with $205 million forecast in a Reuters poll and $240 million last year.

“The operating margin indication remains unchanged at 10-11 percent for the full year, while the guidance for the second quarter is an operating margin of more than 9 percent,” the company said in a statement.