STOCKHOLM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Autoliv, the world’s biggest maker of car safety equipment like seatbelts and airbags, posted a surprise rise in quarterly pretax earnings and raised its outlook for sales for the full year.

Pretax profit at the Sweden-based manufacturer rose to $177 million in the third quarter from $175 million a year ago to come in ahead of the $167 million seen in a Reuters poll of nine analysts.