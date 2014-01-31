FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Autoliv Q4 profit tops forecast, sees flat margin in 2014
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2014 / 11:15 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Autoliv Q4 profit tops forecast, sees flat margin in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Auto safety equipment maker Autoliv posted a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, but forecast slower like-for-like sales growth and a flat profit margin for 2014.

Autoliv, the world’s biggest maker of safety gear such as seat belts and airbags, said fourth-quarter pretax profit rose to $195 million from a year-ago $170 million to come in ahead of a mean forecast for $190 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company said it expected organic sales to increase 5 percent this year compared to the 7 percent growth chalked up in 2013, while its adjusted operating margin was seen at around 9 percent versus 9.2 percent last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.