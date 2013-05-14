Autoliv says has $1.3 bln to spend as sets new targets

VARGARDA, Sweden, May 14 (Reuters) - Auto safety gear maker Autoliv on Tuesday set out new financial targets for the group and outlined guidelines on its debt that will allow it to spend up to $1.3 billion on acquisitions or shareholder returns.

The Swedish company, the world’s biggest producer of airbags and seatbelts, said it would target an operating margin of 8-9 percent over a business cycle, in line with the 8.8 percent reported in the first quarter.

The company also said it expected its current market to grow about 5 percent per year until 2015 and also set a goal for a net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) ratio of around 1x, within a range of 0.5x to 1.5x.

“The company intends to start adjusting towards the new policy this year, and plan to be within its target range during 2014,” Autoliv said in a statement ahead of company presentations later on Tuesday.