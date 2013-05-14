FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Autoliv says has $1.3 bln to spend as sets new targets
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 14, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

Autoliv says has $1.3 bln to spend as sets new targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VARGARDA, Sweden, May 14 (Reuters) - Auto safety gear maker Autoliv on Tuesday set out new financial targets for the group and outlined guidelines on its debt that will allow it to spend up to $1.3 billion on acquisitions or shareholder returns.

The Swedish company, the world’s biggest producer of airbags and seatbelts, said it would target an operating margin of 8-9 percent over a business cycle, in line with the 8.8 percent reported in the first quarter.

The company also said it expected its current market to grow about 5 percent per year until 2015 and also set a goal for a net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) ratio of around 1x, within a range of 0.5x to 1.5x.

“The company intends to start adjusting towards the new policy this year, and plan to be within its target range during 2014,” Autoliv said in a statement ahead of company presentations later on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.