RPT-Autoliv Q2 profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Autoliv, the world’s biggest maker of car safety equipment like seatbelts and airbags, posted higher than expected quarterly earnings on Friday and forecast sales would grow robustly in the coming quarter.

The Swedish manufacturer reported a pretax profit of $193 million in the second quarter compared to $182 million a year earlier to come in above the mean forecast of $176 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Autoliv forecast organic sales growth of around 6 percent in the third quarter.