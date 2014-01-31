Autoliv Q4 profit tops forecast, sees flat margin in 2014

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Auto safety equipment maker Autoliv posted a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, but forecast slower like-for-like sales growth and a flat profit margin for 2014.

Autoliv, the world’s biggest maker of safety gear such as seat belts and airbags, said fourth-quarter pretax profit rose to $195 million from a year-ago $170 million to come in ahead of a mean forecast for $190 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company said it expected organic sales to increase 5 percent this year compared to the 7 percent growth chalked up in 2013, while its adjusted operating margin was seen at around 9 percent versus 9.2 percent last year.