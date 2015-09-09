FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Autoliv and Nissin Kogyo in brakes joint venture
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Autoliv and Nissin Kogyo in brakes joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Auto safety equipment maker Autoliv and Japan’s Nissin Kogyo will form a joint venture involving the companies’ brake businesses, Autoliv said on Wednesday.

Autoliv will own 51 percent of the venture which will combine the company’s brake control business with a “carve-out” of Nissin Kogyo’s automotive braking business.

The enterprise value of the partnership is around 65 billion yen ($539 million), Autoliv said. The deal is expected to close early in 2016 and Autoliv will then purchase its 51 percent for 33.15 billion yen

The new company’s revenue is seen at around $600 million, Autoliv said, adding that excluding purchase accounting effects, it is expected to operate in line with Autoliv’s long-term operating margin targets for 2016.

$1 = 120.5000 yen Reporting by Daniel Dickson; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.