April 29, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Autoliv Q1 operating profit beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Auto safety gear maker Autoliv reported a bigger than expected rise in first quarter core earnings on Friday and raised its forecast for like-for-like sales this year while affirming its margin outlook.

Autoliv, which is based in Sweden but reports in dollars, said operating income rose to $205 million from a year-ago $80 million, beating a mean forecast of $196 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company said it saw full-year organic sales growing more than 7 percent this year compared to its previous outlook of more than 5 percent.

Link to report - (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

