FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Autoliv raises 2016 sales outlook after bumper Q1
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Autoliv raises 2016 sales outlook after bumper Q1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Sees 2016 organic sales up more than 7 pct

* Affirms 2016 margin outlook despite heavy spending

* Q1 operating profit $205 mln vs forecast $196 mln

* Shares rise as much as 8.3 pct (Adds CEO comment, detail, background, share)

STOCKHOLM, April 29 (Reuters) - Auto safety gear maker Autoliv raised its sales outlook for the year and stuck by bullish guidance on profitability, sending its shares up as much as 8 percent after reporting forecast-beating quarterly earnings.

Autoliv, the world’s biggest maker of airbags and seatbelts, has been growing sales as carmakers move to replace millions of airbag inflators made by Japan’s Takata in one of the biggest recalls to strike the auto industry.

“We continue to experience solid growth in our business related to the current recall situation in the airbag market,” Chief Executive Jan Carlson said in a statement.

“This relates both to the sales of replacement inflators which is now higher than previously expected and the sustainable business we are winning.”

Autoliv, which is based in Sweden but reports in dollars, said operating income rose to $205 million from a year-ago $80 million, beating a mean forecast of $196 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The Stockholm-listed shares in the company were up 7.3 percent by 1052 GMT, putting the stock on track for its biggest one-day gain in three years.

The company said it saw like-for-like sales growing more than 7 percent this year compared to a previous outlook of more than 5 percent. It also stood by a forecast for a core operating margin of more than 9 percent, defying some analysts’ expectations that a year of heavy investment could force it to scale back guidance.

Autoliv also raised its forecast for delivery volumes of replacement airbag inflators due to Takata’s crisis to as many as 30 million units in 2015 through 2018. It had previously seen deliveries of up 20 million units in 2015 through 2017.

“If they decide to recall more cars than they have done so far, there is definitely an upside to that,” Carlson told Reuters.

Link to report: (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.