RPT-Autoliv Q2 profit just below forecast, lifts sales outlook
July 18, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Autoliv Q2 profit just below forecast, lifts sales outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to cover additional alert)

STOCKHOLM, July 18 (Reuters) - Auto safety gear maker Autoliv posted second quarter earnings just below market expectations on Friday but raised its forecast for like-for-like sales growth this year while maintaining its outlook for a steady operating margin.

Operating profit at Autoliv, the world’s biggest maker of safety gear such as seat belts and airbags, fell to $139 million from a year ago $194 million to miss a mean forecast for $145 million in a Reuters poll.

The profit decline was mainly due to previously flagged costs of around $70 million related to the settlements of class action lawsuits in the United States. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm, editing by Mia Shanley)

