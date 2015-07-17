RPT-Autoliv Q2 profit tops forecast, stands by 2015 outlook

(Repeats without changes to additional alert)

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Auto safety gear maker Autoliv reported a bigger than expected rise in second quarter earnings on Friday and repeated its forecast to grow like-for-like sales by more than 6 percent this year.

However, the company also pointed to uncertainty about developments in China and said it was taking steps such as tighter cost controls to gird for any downturn in the world’s biggest autos market.

Operating income at Autoliv, the world’s biggest maker of safety gear such as seat belts and airbags, rose to $209 million from a year-ago $139 million to beat a mean forecast of $196 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard)