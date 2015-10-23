FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Autoliv Q3 core profit just above forecast
October 23, 2015

Autoliv Q3 core profit just above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Auto safety gear maker Autoliv reported third quarter core earnings that narrowly beat market expectations on Friday and said it expected like-for-like sales to grow around 7 percent this year, sending its shares higher.

Autoliv said operating income excluding costs for capacity alignment and antitrust related matters was $205 million, slightly above market expectations of $200 million and up from $187 million in the year-ago quarter.

Shares in Autoliv, the world’s biggest maker of auto safety equipment such as seatbelts and airbags, rose 4.2 percent by 1013 GMT. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

