FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Autoliv resumed share buy backs in May
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
June 1, 2017 / 7:02 AM / 3 months ago

Autoliv resumed share buy backs in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 1 (Reuters) - Swedish auto safety gear maker Autoliv in May resumed buying back its own shares, the first time in over two years the company uses its mandate, information posted on its website showed.

* In May Autoliv bought 870,972 shares at an average price of $106.03 for a gross amount of around $92 million

* It was the first time Autoliv repurchased its own shares since March 2015, when it bought shares for a gross amount of around $25 million

* Autoliv's board in 2013 renewed a mandate to repurchase common shares and in 2014 it approved an additional 10 million shares for repurchase for a total of around 13.2 million shares (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.