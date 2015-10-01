Autoliv targets $12 bln in sales by end of the decade

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Auto safety gear maker Autoliv targets $12 billion in sales by the end of the decade and could potentially reach $15 billion if it succeeds in grabbing additional market and acquisition opportunities, it said on Thursday.

The company, which had sales of $9.2 billion in 2014, said it aimed to lift its share of the passive safety market from the current 39 percent, while improving margins in its electronics business to the long-term group target range of 8-9 percent.

Of the $12 billion targeted, 25 percent is seen coming from the fast-growing electronics business, which stood for 16 percent of group sales in the first six months of 2015.

“Our mission is to be the leading supplier of safety systems for the future car, well integrated with autonomous driving,” Autoliv Chief Executive Jan Carlson said in a statement ahead of presentations for analysts, investors and media in Gothenburg.

Autoliv shares rose 2.8 percent at 0838 GMT, outperforming a 1.2 percent gain in the OMXS All Share Index in Stockholm.

The firm, which makes products ranging from so called passive safety gear such as seatbelts and airbags to advanced radar and infrared solutions for night vision, said its long-term financial targets remained unchanged.

