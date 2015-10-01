UPDATE 1-Sweden's Autoliv ready to cut more staff in China as car sales stall

(Adds CEO comments, updates shares)

BORAS, Sweden, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Autoliv, the world’s biggest maker of seat belts and airbags, is ready to cut more jobs in China to counter any downturn in demand while seeking to expand elsewhere to secure its dominant global market position.

Autoliv has benefited from higher demand for car safety from emerging markets and rising safety requirements in Europe and the U.S. but has also been hit by a decline in light vehicle production in China in the past few quarters.

Car sales in China, the world’s biggest auto market and until recently a profit engine for automakers, have been hit by a cooling economy and a falling stock market.

Demand was flat in the first eight months of the year and could drop in 2015 for the first time since the late 1990s.

Autoliv Chief Executive Jan Carlson said the company, which has around 16 percent of its sales in China, was reducing temporary work-force and contractors in the country, and had done so by around 400 people in the second quarter taking the number of employees to roughly 9,100.

“It’s important to be flexible and fast on this. And if it continues, we will need to do more of that,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of a capital markets day held at a safety test site near the city of Gothenburg.

However, Carlson added he saw huge long-term potential in China despite current volatility.

In a recent push to extend its market leadership, Autoliv bought the automotive business of US-based Macom, created a joint venture with Japan’s Nissin and signed a license agreement with Volvo Cars.

Carlson said Autoliv was set for further acquisitions which may not be limited to small bolt-on deals.

“We have talked about $1 billion before (in sales) and I‘m sure we can do that today as well, if it’s the right object,” he said.

Autoliv’s new financial targets include $12 billion in annual sales by the end of the decade.

Autoliv, which had sales of $9.2 billion in 2014, said it aimed to lift its market share from a current 39 percent, while improving margins in its electronics business to the long-term group target range of 8-9 percent.

Carlson said Autoliv so far had not seen any direct effects from the ongoing Wolksvagen scandal.

Autoliv shares rose 1.3 percent on Thursday, outperforming a 0.7 percent drop in Stockholm’s OMXS All Share Index. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)