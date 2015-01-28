FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Automotive Components Europe Q4 sales up 1.5 pct
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
January 28, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Automotive Components Europe Q4 sales up 1.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Automotive Components Europe SA :

* Said on Tuesday Q4 2014 volume sales were 8.1 million parts, up 1.5 percent year on year

* FY 2014 volume sales reached 33.9 million parts, up 0.3 percent year on year

* The results are influenced by strong decline of grey iron production which is no longer the main output of the company’s Czech plant Feramo

* As Feramo continues the ramp-up process of new nodular iron products, its contribution in the company’s automotive volumes increases

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

