RPT-BRIEF-Automotive Components Europe H1 oper profit EUR 3.1 mln
August 29, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Automotive Components Europe H1 oper profit EUR 3.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alerts)

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Automotive Components Europe SA

* Says H1 sales EUR 52.1 million versus EUR 52.8 million year ago

* Says H1 operating profit EUR 3.1 million versus EUR 2.4 million year ago

* Says H1 EBITDA margin of 11 pct versus 9 pct year ago

* Says H1 net profit at EUR 1.5 mln, up by EUR 653,000 year-on-year

* Says expects to increase current group sales by up to 20 pct within next four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

