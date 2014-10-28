BRIEF-AutoNation Inc reports Q3 revenue of $4.91 billion

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Autonation Inc :

* Q3 revenue $4.91 billion versus $4.47 billion last year; q3 earnings per share $0.90 from continuing operations

* In Q3, AutoNation’s retail new vehicle unit sales increased 9% overall and 7% on a same store basis

* In 2015 expect continued growth in new vehicle unit sales, with 2015 industry new vehicle sales above 17 million units

* Board of directors authorized repurchase of up to an additional $250 million of AutoNation common stock

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $4.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S