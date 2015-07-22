FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Autonation CEO: SUV, truck sales surge challenges automakers
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

Autonation CEO: SUV, truck sales surge challenges automakers

Joseph White

2 Min Read

DETROIT, July 22 (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc Chief Executive Mike Jackson said on Wednesday the shift by U.S. consumers toward trucks and sport utility vehicles is creating problems for manufacturers who had geared factories to build small and midsized cars.

AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson told Reuters his company’s dealerships are dealing with an oversupply of compact and midsize cars. “It’s manageable, but it is an issue,” he said.

Jackson also said it would have no financial impact on AutoNation if auto lenders adopted a fixed fee approach to compensating dealers for arranging car loans. The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Justice Department reached a settlement with the U.S. finance arm of Honda Motor Co that caps markups dealers can charge consumers and allows the lender to pay dealers a flat fee for arranging a loan. Jackson said lenders and dealers should embrace the settlement as a roadmap to avoid more onerous regulation.

Earlier, AutoNation reported second quarter net income from continuing operations of $115 million, or $1.00 a share, up from $101 million, or 83 cents a share, on a comparable basis a year ago.

Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.