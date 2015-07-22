Autonation CEO: SUV, truck sales surge challenges automakers

DETROIT, July 22 (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc Chief Executive Mike Jackson said on Wednesday the shift by U.S. consumers toward trucks and sport utility vehicles is creating problems for manufacturers who had geared factories to build small and midsized cars.

AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson told Reuters his company’s dealerships are dealing with an oversupply of compact and midsize cars. “It’s manageable, but it is an issue,” he said.

Jackson also said it would have no financial impact on AutoNation if auto lenders adopted a fixed fee approach to compensating dealers for arranging car loans. The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Justice Department reached a settlement with the U.S. finance arm of Honda Motor Co that caps markups dealers can charge consumers and allows the lender to pay dealers a flat fee for arranging a loan. Jackson said lenders and dealers should embrace the settlement as a roadmap to avoid more onerous regulation.

Earlier, AutoNation reported second quarter net income from continuing operations of $115 million, or $1.00 a share, up from $101 million, or 83 cents a share, on a comparable basis a year ago.