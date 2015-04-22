FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AutoNation posts stronger-than-expected quarterly profit
April 22, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

AutoNation posts stronger-than-expected quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, April 22 (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto dealer group, on Wednesday posted stronger-than-expected quarterly profit as sales for both new and used vehicles rose.

CEO Mike Jackson said he continues to expect U.S. industry new-vehicle sales this year to exceed 17 million sales. That would be the third time the sector has topped that level, joining 2000 and 2001.

Net income in the first quarter rose to $111.5 million, or 97 cents a share, compared with $95.1 million, or 78 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected 89 cents.

Revenue at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company rose 13 percent to $4.94 billion, above the $4.84 billion analysts had expected.

Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
