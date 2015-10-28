FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AutoNation reports record quarter as vehicle sales boom
#Market News
October 28, 2015

AutoNation reports record quarter as vehicle sales boom

Joseph White

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto dealership chain, said Wednesday net income from continuing operations rose to a quarterly record, reflecting strong growth in vehicle sales and service business.

The Ft. Lauderdale, Fla company said net income from continuing operations rose to $119 million, or $1.05 a share, from $107 million, or 90 cents a share a year earlier. Revenues rose 9 per cent to $5.4 billion. The latest results met Wall Street expectations.

AutoNation also confirmed it had purchased the 12-store Allen Samuels Auto Group dealership chain in Texas, and said the deal would add about $800 million in annual revenue.

Reporting By Joseph White; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

