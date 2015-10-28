UPDATE 2-AutoNation reports record quarter as vehicle sales boom

(Adds CEO comments on recalls, U.S. vehicle sales trends, updates stock price)

By Joseph White

Oct 28 (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto dealership chain, said on Wednesday net income rose to an all-time quarterly record, reflecting strong growth in vehicle sales and its service business.

The Ft. Lauderdale, Florida-based company said net income from continuing operations rose to $119 million, or $1.05 a share, from $107 million, or 90 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenues rose 9 percent to $5.4 billion. The latest results met Wall Street expectations.

AutoNation also confirmed it had purchased the 12-store Allen Samuels Auto Group dealership chain in Texas, and said the deal would add about $800 million in annual revenue.

Strong U.S. vehicle sales drove AutoNation’s revenue growth. The company said sales of new vehicles rose 7 percent overall and 5 percent on a same-store basis.

AutoNation Chief Executive Officer Mike Jackson said the U.S. auto market should be able to sustain annual sales of about 17 million vehicles a year for the next several years.

Recalls, however, were a drag on AutoNation’s sales. The company recently said it would not sell any vehicle that needed a recall repair.

AutoNation said Wednesday that at any given time 5 percent to 10 percent of its new and used vehicles in stock are being held off the market because they need recall work.

“The recall system in the United States for the auto industry is broken,” Jackson told Reuters. “It’s a black eye for the industry and it needs to be comprehensively addressed. It can’t go on like this.”

Jackson said the federal data systems needs to be improved to allow dealers to look up recalls on more than one car at a time, and new policies should be introduced to give production of components for recall repairs priority on the assembly lines of parts makers.

AutoNation’s per-share results were lifted by continuing share repurchases. The company said it bought back 2.5 million shares of common stock during the third quarter for a total price of $150 million.

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 26, AutoNation said it bought back another 400,000 shares for $24 million, or an indicated average price of $60 a share.

The company has another $297 million left in its current buyback program, and 111 million shares outstanding.

The stock edged up 0.1 percent at $61.06 in early trading.