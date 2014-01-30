FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AutoNation handily beats Street Q4 earnings expectations
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

AutoNation handily beats Street Q4 earnings expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. automobile dealer group, sped by Wall Street earnings expectations on Thursday on robust sales of luxury cars like Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

AutoNation showed net income of $109.4 million, or 89 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, versus $83.2 million, or 67 cents per share a year ago. Analysts expected 76 cents per share, according to a survey by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue was $4.52 billion, which missed analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion, but beat year-ago results of $4.17 billion. AutoNation is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.