AutoNation reports 14 percent jump in second quarter profit
July 17, 2014 / 11:35 AM / 3 years ago

AutoNation reports 14 percent jump in second quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, July 17 (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto dealer group, reported second quarter earnings of 83 cents per share, or 14 percent higher than a year ago, based on stronger new vehicles sales, the company said on Thursday.

Second quarter revenue was $4.8 billion, up 8 percent from $4.43 billion a year ago.

“During the second quarter, we saw continued strength in auto industry sales, as the auto credit environment remained strong and consumers continued to benefit from the outstanding vehicle quality and selection available today,” compared to a few years ago, said Mike Jackson, AutoNation chief executive.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall, Editing by Franklin Paul

