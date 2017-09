July 22 (Reuters) - AutoNation, the largest U.S. auto retailer, reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit as an improving economy and low oil prices boosted vehicle sales.

The company’s net income rose to $115.1 million, or $1 per share, for second quarter ended June 30, from $100.4 million, or 83 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $5.22 billion. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)