10 months ago
Automaker discounting hits AutoNation's net profit
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 28, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 10 months ago

Automaker discounting hits AutoNation's net profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. car dealership chain, reported a 9 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Friday as automakers continued to offer discounts on new vehicles.

The company's net income from continuing operations fell to $108 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $119 million. However, earnings per share were unchanged at $1.05, reflecting the company's share buyback program.

"Certain manufacturers continued disruptive marketing and sales incentives, which resulted in multi-tier pricing and were unfair for consumers as well as retailers," Chief Executive Mike Jackson said in a statement.

"In the third quarter, these incentives had a significant negative impact on new vehicle volume and gross profit per new vehicle retailed."

AutoNation said profit was also hit by the Takata airbag recall, which reduced net income from continuing operations by about $6 million after-tax, or 6 cents per share.

At the end of the third quarter, about 14 percent of AutoNation's used vehicle inventory was on hold due to the recall, the company said.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $5.57 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
