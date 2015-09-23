Volkswagen's brand position in U.S. at risk: AutoNation CEO

Sept 23 (Reuters) - AutoNation Inc, the largest U.S. auto retailer, said the “brand position” of Volkswagen AG in the United States was at risk following the German carmaker’s manipulation of emission data.

“The Volkswagen issue is another blackeye for the diesel engine overall,” AutoNation Chief Executive Mike Jackson said in an interview on CNBC.

Volkswagen’s sales in the next decade or two can be impacted by what the company does in the next few days, weeks and months, Jackson said.

Jackson, however, does not think Volkswagen’s problems will spill over to the carmaker’s other brands such as Porsche and Audi.

AutoNation has six Volkswagen and eight Audi franchisees in the United States.

Volkswagen faces penalties of up to $18 billion after being accused of designing software for diesel cars that deceives regulators measuring toxic emissions. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)