February 10, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Alibaba offers to take AutoNavi private

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say deal value is $1.58 billion, not $1.45 billion)

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chinese digital mapping and navigation firm AutoNavi Holdings Ltd said it had received an offer to be taken private by major shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-ALIB.N.

Alibaba has offered to buy the 72 percent of AutoNavi that it does not already own for $21 per American depository share, valuing the company at $1.58 billion.

The offer represents a premium of 27 percent to AutoNavi’s Friday close of $16.54 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting By Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

