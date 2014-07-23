BRIEF-Autoneum Holding H1 net sales of CHF 980.6 million

July 23 (Reuters) - Autoneum Holding AG : * Says increased H1 sales in local currencies and adjusted for the sale of the

former subsidiary in Italy by 2.9% * Says H1 EBIT rose significantly from 55.9 million chf to 66.8 million chf * Says H1 net profit increased by 27.9% to 40.0 million chf * Says H1 EBIT margin hit a new record high of 6.8% * Sees challenging second semester but assumes to maintain the operating margin

achieved in the first six months 2014 * Says decline of H1 net sales consolidated in Swiss francs from 1078.0

million chf to 980.6 million chf (-9.0%) * Source text [ID:bit.ly/1rzUP9y] * Further company coverage